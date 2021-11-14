Taapsee Pannu Goes All 'Shabaash Mithu' For Mithali Raj After Her Khel Ratna Award Win

Bollywood diva Taapsee Pannu is not only set to play the role of the Indian Women Cricket Team's captain, Mithali Raj, in the upcoming film but also admires the hard work and achievements of the sportsperson. Mithali Raj recently created history as she is India's first woman cricketer to be honoured with Khel Ratna. As the sports star received the honour, Taapsee Pannu could not help but praise her for the inspiring journey.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Taapsee Pannu cheered for Mithai Raj for her Khel Ratna award. The actor shared a video of Mithali Raj receiving the honour and wrote, "Just by hearing this exhaustively long introduction of her accolades...I feel she deserves a full-fledged series on her n, not just a film!" "One of many firsts u achieved. First Woman In Blue, to get a Khel Ratna and yet again u open doors for many more," she added. Taapsee is all set to play Mithali Raj in the cricketer's upcoming biopic Shabaash Mithu.

Mithali Raj's career

Mithali Raj made her cricket debut on June 26, 1999. The sportsperson has the second-longest career across both men and women in cricket. As Mithali Raj was conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, she penned a note and revealed how it was her childhood dream to play for India. Mithali Raj also shared a photo of receiving the honour and thanked President Ram Nath Koving, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and everyone else who supported her in her journey. She extended her heartfelt gratitude and wrote, "Today, I am honoured, proud and fortunate to be a part of Indian cricket."

More about Shabaash Mithu

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu wrapped up the shoot of the upcoming film Shabaash Mithu earlier this week. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a photo of her dining India's blue jersey and having a joyful moment with the film's cast. She was seen standing in a stadium. Sharing the photo, Taapsee wrote about Mithali Raj's journey and further announced the film's wrap. She wrote, "8 ki thi jab kisi ne ek Sapna dikhaya that, ki ek din ayega jab Cricket sirf gentleman’s game nahi hoga. Humaari bhi ek team hogi, ek pehchaan hogi….. “Women in Blue” Aa rahe hai hum…. Jald hi….Shabaash Mithu. ITS A FILM WRAP!" The film is being helmed by Srijit Mukherji.

