Taapsee Pannu Loses Cool On Paparazzi At An Event; 'Talk To Me In A Respectful Manner'

Actor Taapsee Pannu who is currently promoting her upcoming film Dobaaraa, recently lost her cool with the paparazzi at an event. The actor got into an argument with the paparazzi stationed outside the venue of the promotional event after they requested her to stop for photographs, and when she didn’t, they told her that they had been waiting for the past two hours.

In the viral videos from the event, the actor who looked beautiful in a yellow floral blazer and short skirt can be seen losing her cool on the paps while requesting them to talk to her properly. Later, her co-star Pavail Gulati came forward to help the actor. When Taapsee arrived at the venue, she was immediately escorted inside while the photographers kept on requesting her to stop for a while for pictures, however, the actor turned a deaf ear.

In the video, recorded at the event during the tiff, Taapsee can be heard saying, “Mujhe jo bola gaya main kar rahi hoon, aap mere pe kyu chilla rahe ho? (I am doing whatever I have been asked to do, why are you yelling at me)." While one of the photographers told the actor that they have been waiting for her for a long, the actor said, “Please talk to me in a respectful manner, I am just doing my work. I have arrived on time at every place I have been asked to. You will talk to me respectfully, I will also talk to you respectfully."

While pointing out one photographer in person whom she found was disrespecting her, the Shabaash Mithu actor said, “The camera is on me. If it would have been on you, you would have known how you have talked. It is only you who is always right and the actor is the one who is always wrong.” After saying this, she folded her hands and asked the paparazzi to take her pictures.

Meanwhile, both Taapsee and Pavail who made heads turn with their on-screen chemistry in Thappad will appear together again in Dobaaraa. The sci-fi thriller which will release in theatres on August 19 is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage.

IMAGE: Instagram/saroj_maharaa