Taapsee Pannu On Receiving Barrage Of Praise For 'Shabaash Mithu': 'It’s Encouraging'

Ever since the trailer of Shabaash Mithu has dropped, it has taken the internet by storm in no time as the fans were left astonished with Taapsee Pannu's stellar mettle in acting. The trailer depicted major highlights from Mithali Raj’s journey to becoming the top cricketer while facing major hardships in life. Earlier this week, while Sourav Ganguly unveiled the trailer of Shabaash Mithu, Sachin Tendulkar showered it with praise.

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu's colleagues, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Saqib Saleem, and many others, too, appreciated the trailer and posted positive reviews about the same.

Taapsee Pannu opens up on receiving positive reviews about Shabaash Mithu

Taapsee on receiving a barrage of praise for the upcoming film, said, “It’s extremely encouraging, people have been texting and calling me to tell me how much they liked the trailer. This is a film I really believe in and I’m glad the trailer has hit a chord with the audience. I am eagerly looking forward to the release of the film, to share this story of courage and resilience with everyone and I hope it is showered with as much love and appreciation.”

Talking about the trailer, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, said, “The trailer has touched hearts, that’s a great sign and a hallmark of what good content does. As a studio, we have always created stories with meaning, stories that go beyond just the 150-odd minutes spent in a theatre and stay with the audience for years to come. The trailer is just a glimpse of this conviction; there is much to unfold as we delve into this unheard story of our women in blue. ”

More about Shabaash Mithu

Shabaash Mithu is helmed by Srijit Mukherji, while Viacom18 Studios is bankrolling it. The filming of the movie began in April 2019 and ended by November 2021. Many portions of the film were reportedly shot in Lord's cricket ground in London. Apart from Taapsee, other notable names in the movie will include Mumtaz Sorcar as Jhulan Goswami, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, etc. The biopic film will hit the theatres on July 15.

Image: Instagram/@TaapseePannu

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.