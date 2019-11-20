Taapsee Pannu Was Asked About Her Silence On Beau Mathias Boe, Actor's Reply Makes Sense

There are different types of couples in the world of Bollywood. There’s one who paint the town red, indulge in social media PDA and always look in love. Some step out together, get clicked by the cameras, but try to maintain a ‘good friends’ stance, though media sees through it. And then there are those who make a conscious effort to maintain secrecy and be away from the paparazzi glare; Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe feature in this category. The couple has been going strong for many years, but unlike those pairs of B-Town who are constantly in the limelight, many fans might not be aware of the Saand Ki Aankh star’s love story. The actor has now revealed that the reason she wants to stay mum about her love life is because she doesn’t want it to make more headlines than her work.

Taapsee Pannu recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s podcast No Filter Neha season 4. She was asked why she did not talk about her boyfriend. The actor replied, "Too much would be written and said about it which will overtake my professional life."

Mathias Boe is a professional badminton player from Denmark. He has even won the Olympics silver medal in 2012. Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have reportedly been in a relationship for around five years. During this time, they have been seen together very few times. One was when they went on a date, while the other was when Taapsee invested in the Badminton Premier League by buying the Pune franchise. They were seen together at the unveiling event at that time. Recently, there were also some reports over there being trouble in the couple’s paradise. However, Mathias’ reply to a recent post of hers had calmed the rumour mongers.

Professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Taapsee Pannu is riding high on the response for Saand Ki Aankh. The movie earned tremendous critical acclaim and it also performed decently at the box office. Despite Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer Housefull 4 taking away most of the screens during Diwali, the movie managed to collect over Rs 20 crore at the box office. The movie was directed by Tushar Hiranandani and also starred Bhumi Pednekar. The duo played the role of elderly sharpshooters in the movie.

