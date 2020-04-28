Taapsee Pannu, Raveena Tandon Laud Panchkula Cops For Surprising 71-year-old On Birthday

Panchkula (Haryana) police officials celebrated the birthday of a senior citizen on Tuesday amid the lockdown. Taapsee Pannu, Raveena Tandon, Ashoke Pandit laud

Panchkula (Haryana) police officials celebrated the birthday of a senior citizen on Tuesday amid the lockdown. The cops made a surprise visit to the house of Karan Puri with a chocolate cake and also sang the birthday song. The video moved Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Raveena Tandon, Adil Hussain, Ashoke Pandit, and more.

In a video shared by the Panchkula police, cops can be heard asking the man his name. The elderly man came out of his house telling his name, unaware of the pleasant surprise that awaits him. The cops started singing the birthday song for him. The gesture moved him to tears and he said, "I am a senior citizen living alone as my children live out of the country." Puri was then seen cutting the cake wearing a red birthday cap at the front gate of his house.

