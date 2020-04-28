Taapsee Pannu, Raveena Tandon Laud Panchkula Cops For Surprising 71-year-old On Birthday

Panchkula (Haryana) police officials celebrated the birthday of a senior citizen on Tuesday amid the lockdown. The cops made a surprise visit to the house of Karan Puri with a chocolate cake and also sang the birthday song. The video moved Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Raveena Tandon, Adil Hussain, Ashoke Pandit, and more.

In a video shared by the Panchkula police, cops can be heard asking the man his name. The elderly man came out of his house telling his name, unaware of the pleasant surprise that awaits him. The cops started singing the birthday song for him. The gesture moved him to tears and he said, "I am a senior citizen living alone as my children live out of the country." Puri was then seen cutting the cake wearing a red birthday cap at the front gate of his house.

This is so so endearing !!!! https://t.co/RkAp3gQAqk — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 28, 2020

The most beautiful thing I will see on the internet today! Got me all choked and tested up! God bless them ! Always ! ❤️❤️❤️😍 https://t.co/kWvp7yb6V1 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 28, 2020

What a beautiful gesture by Panchkula Police, Chandigarh, Haryana, to have greeted this Senior Citizen on his Birthday. The Birthday Man couldn't hild back his tears. @CP_PANCHKULA Very Touched. Watch this till the end. Iys under two mins. 👇 pic.twitter.com/mrXoSZPy0h — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) April 28, 2020

A very big thank you to you @CP_PANCHKULA for this great gesture of yours in wishing Karan Puruji A very Happy birthday. @cmohry @police_haryana @nsvirk

🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/42eogBRZGc — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 28, 2020

