Taapsee Pannu 'rests Her Case' On Kangana Row, Quotes Lakshmibai, The Rani Of Jhansi

After a fiery war of words between Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu for almost 48 hours, the latter took to her Twitter handle and wrote 'I rest my case here' with folded hands emoji. Pannu quoted Lakshmibai, the Rani of Jhansi, and wrote, "बुंदेले हरबोलों के मुँह हमने सुनी कहानी थी, खूब लड़ी मर्दानी वह तो झाँसी वाली रानी थी।" [sic]

In a tell-all interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput's case. She questioned Taapsee and Swara, "If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya. You both are better actresses. Why don't you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?"

Taapsee in a series of tweets shared video proofs of Kangana's 'contradictory' statements over the years. To this, Kangana's team on July 20 wrote, "LOL never seen someone so rattled, calling herself lioness and asking to be watched while hunting, hunting who??? calm down @taapsee in many interviews of yours you urself said I am not an A lister, Kangana only said you deserve better, no idea why you hurting so much." [sic] Meanwhile, on 'The Nation Wants to Know', Kangana said, "With this interview, I only have things to lose. Tomorrow, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker will get up and say that they love this industry. There will be articles that will make me look like a mad person."

Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na 🤔 #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

Ooooooooh. Saara kasoor yeh quota system ka hai! Chalo this was simple to understand . Ho gaya solve. Simple. All good now in our ‘territory’ or their ‘territory’ matlab jiski bhi hai aap samajh jao yaar. https://t.co/hPiOixDWi5 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 21, 2020

Kangana pridicted this in her interview, vultures will be out for her blood,needy, greedy, liberals with price tags on them and struggling B grade failed actors whose ambitions r beyond their worth n talent are all out attacking a single woman who raised her voice against Mafia.. — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 20, 2020

