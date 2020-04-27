Taapsee Pannu Says 'Looop Lapeta' Is Not As Radical As 'Run Lola Run'; Read Details

In a recent interview with a leading daily, actor Taapsee Pannu revealed that Looop Lapeta is not as radical as the original one. The film is the official Bollywood adaptation of a German film titled Run Lola Run. She also added that the Hindi version has dry and sarcastic humour in it. Looop Lapeta is set for a January 29, 2021 release.

She told the news daily that Looop Lapeta's humour is dry, sarcastic and situational. Taapsee Pannu revealed that the humour comes more from the pauses than the punchlines. She also said that they did not want to copy the film scene by scene and revealed that it is not that radical anymore.

Taapsee Pannu was supposed to shoot for Anurag Kashyap's horror film in a foreign location before the lockdown was imposed. She revealed that Anurag finishes his films in 35 days, so all they have to do is get to the location and brace themselves for a start to end shooting schedule. She added that if the lockdown is lifted in May, they can't start Rashmi Rocket in Kutch because the Rann will be scorching in heat. Pannu revealed that Looop Lapeta will be shot across locations in Mumbai and Goa and added that how is she supposed to run if it is raining.

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubha Sinha's Thappad. Also starring Pavail Gulati, the film revolves around a woman who re-evaluates her entire marriage after her husband slaps her at a party. Apart from Looop Lapeta and Rashmi Rocket, the actor will also be seen in the Mithali Raj biopic titled Shabaash Mithu. She will also be a part of Haseen Dillruba, Navvevaru and reportedly will also be seen in Tadka and Dare and Lovely.

