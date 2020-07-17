Taapsee Pannu's Anti-nepotism Stand: 'Race Fair Only If Starting Point Is Same For All'

On Friday, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter and shared a deep thought regarding "fair races". The actor wrote, "A race is fair, the result is valid, only if the starting point was the same for every player". Netizens have been flooding the comments section while reacting to her tweet. Take a look.

Taapsee Pannu shares thought on 'fair races'

In her tweet, Taapsee Pannu wrote how 'races are to be judged'. She added, "If not, the comparison and the ensuing onslaught will take away the dignity of the sport eventually". She also used hashtags, "#JustAThought" "#AppliesToLife". Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's tweet here -

A race is fair, the result is valid, only if the starting point was the same for every player. If not, the comparison and the ensuing onslaught will take away the dignity of the sport eventually. #JustAThought #AppliesToLife — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 17, 2020

Fans reacted in a positive manner. They were seen supporting Taapsee Pannu's thought and agreeing to her words. One of the users wrote, "Beautiful thought process, you made a valid point saying if starting point is same". "Absolutely true !! Also people have different experiences and mindsets that impacts too... There never should be one size fits all type explanation and experiences.", a fan commented. Take a look at some more tweets supporting Taapsee's thought.

She is actually talking about nepotism — Saikat Mandal (@SaikatM66108411) July 17, 2020

Absolutely! Furthermore, the track of the race also needs to be same. — Sujan Lamichhane (@000zerooo) July 17, 2020

Yes , We cant compare our chapter 2 with someone else's chapter 20 — vikram Shah (@vikramalways18) July 17, 2020

True that..👌 — Srinivas Duth (@Duth64) July 17, 2020

Well Said.. 👌 — Kavita Kandwal (@KavitaKandwal) July 17, 2020

Recently, talking about nepotism in Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu explained how the audience is more excited about the films that will launch the star kids. However, she also said that being an outsider in the film industry is her strength as the audience can relate to her struggles and films. Further elaborating about the issue, the Saand Ki Aankh actor revealed that she was aware that she might lose films to star kids, so the experience was not surprising for her. The actor also added that the people who are signing petitions are equally responsible for this difference.

Nepotism Debate

Nepotism in Bollywood has been one of the significant discussions since Kangana Ranaut’s comments on Koffee with Karan. The debate has now refreshed again after the sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Celebrities and netizens vented out about the late actor supposedly being ‘ousted’ from films and ‘boycotted'.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad. For her next, she is set to star in Mithali Raj biopic titled Shabaash Mithu. Taapsee Pannu has several films in her kitty. Namely, Rashmi Rocket, Tadka, Looop Lapeta, Dare and Lovely, Haseen Dillruba, and Nuvvevaru.

