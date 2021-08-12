Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Rashmi Rocket' To Release Directly On OTT? Click Here To Know

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen portraying the role of a Gujarati Athlete in the upcoming sports drama film Rashmi Rocket. The movie is being helmed by Akarsh Khurana and will star Pannu in the lead role. As per reports, the movie has been slated for direct-to-digital release and its rights have been acquired by an OTT platform for a massive amount of Rs 58 crore.

Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket headed for a digital release?

With the pandemic affecting the industry, many big movies have over the last year opted for a digital release. Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket is also reported to be headed for a digital release. As per a report by Pinkvilla, the digital release rights of the movie has been sold to OTT platform Zee5 for a whopping Rs.58 crore. The movie is a female-centric sports drama about a Gujarati athlete that will be played by Pannu, and the movie will also star Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee.

Earlier Taapsee had announced the wrap of the movie on her Instagram and wrote "Not sure if I have the time and space to explain how this film actually happened. From the basic storyline, I heard in Chennai 3 years back to actually complete its filming against all odds in these challenging times. This was one hell of a driven team effort! I’m going to reserve the details for later coz I’m sure we have many more battles to fight till the release but what I can say is this is one team that’s gonna do it all with a smile and most effortlessly coz the captain of this ship @akvarious believes in working strictly in between chilling with a bunch of friends on set, instead of the other way round. Producers @pranjalnk @nehaanand21 @rsvpmovies are relentless and don’t have the word ‘quitting’ in their dictionary. @nehapartimatiyanidop whose lens can transform any basic moment into a whistleblowing big screenshot. Writers, cast, art, production design, so on n so forth the list is long.Baaki release ke time kahaaniya bataane mein mazaa ayega. For now, drawing the curtains on #RashmiRocket and moving onwards n upwards coz this Rocket has left us sky-bound!"

Image: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram

