Taapsee Pannu Shares A Throwback Pic With A White Horse, Wins Heart With Her Funny Caption

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Recently, Taapsee Pannu shared a video of herself that has left fans in splits.

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She is often spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of herself and never fails to put a smile on the faces of her fans. Recently, Taapsee Pannu shared a video of herself that has left her fans in splits. Read ahead-

Taapsee Pannu’s hilarious post

Taapsee Pannu on July 23 took to her official Instagram handle to share a video of herself posing with a white horse. Taapsee Pannu’s caption for the video is hilarious and fans are definitely enjoying a hearty laugh. Her caption for the post read, “Me when I realise someone is trying to take a picture with me without my permission! 😜
During a shoot long back with @abhitakesphotos at his farm. And this makes me realise how we need to do this again ! Soon!🙈
#Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just as the actor shared the video, it set the internet on fire. The video gained over 4 lakh views in no-time. Fans have also spammed the comment section of her post with comments of appreciation and laughter. In the video, Taapsee Pannu is seen wearing a white coloured one-piece knee-length dress with three-fourth sleeves. She has worn a denim jacket on top and has worn brown coloured leather boots. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and a messy look. Taapsee Pannu has applied nude makeup.

On the work front

Taapsee Pannu was last seen on the big screen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad (2020). It was a woman-centric movie that received critical acclaim. The actor was also praised for her performance in the movie. Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in a bunch of other movies. The name of her upcoming movies include Haseen Dillruba, Womaniya, Rashami Rocket, Tadka, and more. In a short span of time, Taapsee Pannu has won the hearts of the audience and managed to create a huge fan-base for herself.  

