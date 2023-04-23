Tabu, Ajay Devgn Wrap Filming For Neeraj Pandey Film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Actor Tabu on Friday said she has finished filming for director Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming movie “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!”.

The musical love story also features Tabu’s good friend and frequent collaborator Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role.

She posted the update on her Instagram page alongside a picture with the director.“Yeh safar khatam hua…(This journey has ended),” Tabu wrote.

Oscar winning composer MM Keeravaani will be creating an original soundtrack for the film, which spans across 20 years between 2002 and 2023.

The film, which went on floors in February, also stars Jimmy Shergill and Saiee Manjrekar.

The movie will be backed by Pandey’s banner Friday Filmworks and presented by NH Studios.

Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Reliance Entertainment and Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios are attached as producers.