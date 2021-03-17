Tabu Joins 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2' Shoot, Urges Fans To Wear A Mask

Kartik welcomed Tabu on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 with a quirky post on his Instagram post. She came on the set with her own Bio-bubble as a safety measure. Earlier the Golmaal 4 actor has refused to join the shoot because of the COVID-19 scare. And when she finally did, she took the matters into her hands regarding the safety of herself and others. After her welcome on the set, Tabu has once again taken to Instagram to urge her fans to wear a mask. She posted an Instagram story regarding the same.

Tabu urges fans to wear mask

Tabu posed next to a signboard that reads 'Please Wear Mask'. She was seen wearing a mask and was dressed in a light pink saree with a light peach coloured blouse. She pointed at the signboard, silently signalling at the message to wear a mask when going outside. In the background, one can see other similar signs mentioning the precautions being taken.

Kartik also posted a story on his Instagram shortly after. Carrying forward the cameo appearance of Tabu Bio Bubble, Kartik is seen taking a mirror selfie with the bubble this time. An empty red chair is placed inside the bubble and Kartik is dressed in a black shirt and jeans. The bio bubble is closed from three sides with one side open.

The bubble is placed amidst other set props. The furniture is antique looking with a large dressing table with a mirror on one side, a pillar with other assortments on the other. He added a moving caption to the photo 'Waiting for @tabutiful ji'.

Tabu's movies

Tabu is known for her movies like Haider, Maachis, Maqbool, Vijaypath, Cheeni Kum, etc. She was also seen in Allu Arjun's 2019 hit family drama Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo. She was last seen in Jawani Jaaneman opposite Saif Ali Khan in 2020. She is also known for her role as Saeeda Bai in BBC One's A Suitable Boy directed by Mira Nair. She will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyya starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.

