Tabu: Quirky Songs By The Andhadhun Actor That May Not Work Now

Tabu, also known as Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, has majorly worked in the Hindi cinema in addition to doing multilingual films in English, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Bengali languages. Recently she appeared in the blockbuster movie Andhadhun alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, giving a stellar performance. Tabu's songs including Rang De from Thakshak, Hauli Hauli from De De Pyar De, Payaliya Chunmun from Virasat, and Ruk Ruk from Vijaypath, have all been chartbusters. But, here we bring you some of Tabu's songs that may not have worked if they were released now-

Old songs that might not work today-

Main Ladki Po Po Po

Main Ladki Po Po Po, Tu Ladka Po Po Po, ab aage hoga kya.. is the song from the movie Hera Pheri and is picturised on Tabu, and Sunil Shetty. The song was sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and Abhijeet. The lyrics of these songs are quite fun but could be termed vague by the modern song Nazis.

Ruk Ruk Ruk

The 1994 song was recently remade in the recent movie Helicopter Eela in 2018 and was picturized on one of Bollywood's favourites, Kajol. The lyrics "Ruk Ruk Ruk aree baba ruk, Oh my darling give me a look.." of the song could be easily deemed as catcalling by the feminism extremists if the song is released now.

Nikla Neem Ke Talese Nikla

Nikla neem ke talese nikla, He nikla rahu ke gale se nikla, Nikla neem ke talese nikla, He nikla rahu ke gale se nikla, O pital ke thali se pipal ke, Dali se gol mol chand fisla. The song is from Tabu's movie Hu Tu Tu that was released in 1999 and was sung by Anuradha Paudwal, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Roop Kumar Rathod. The lyrics were penned by Gulzar. If the song is released in today's times, we may find people in jeopardy trying to decode the metaphors and euphemisms used in the song lyrics.

Tabu's upcoming movies

Tabu was last seen in the blockbuster hit film De De Pyaar De alongside her close friend and co-actor Ajay Devgn. She will next appear in Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Alaya Furniturewalla and Saif Ali Khan. Reportedly, Tabu will also grace the screen with the horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Ala Vaikuntapuramlo will also see Tabu in the lead role, returning back to Telugu cinema after a long time.

