Kartik Aaryan Shares Pic From 'Shehzada' Sets; Tabu Teases 'Theek Se Karna Mera Remake'

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Shehzada which is reported to be the remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that featured Allu Arjun in the lead role. As the actor shared a photo with Rohit Dhawan, the director of Shehzada, Tabu, who was part of the original movie gave special instructions to Kartik.

Tabu teases Kartik Aaryan as he shoots for Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram on Sunday and shared a photo where he was seen alongside Rohit Dhawan, the director of Shehzada. Tabu, who was part of the original Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo gave special instructions to Kartik and wrote, "Theek se karna mera remake." Replying to the veteran actor's comment, Aaryan wrote, "@tabutiful Aapka hai isliye aur bhi zyaada pyaara hai."

Meanwhile, Tabu and Kartik Aaryan will be sharing the screen in the upcoming horror-comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie will be a standalone sequel to the 2007 iconic horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and will also star Kiara Advani alongside Aaryan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was earlier scheduled to release in November 2021, however, was postponed twice due to COVID-19. the film is finally scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on March 25, 2022.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in the thriller movie Dhamaka that was a remake of the 2014 South Korean film The Terror Live. The movie garnered positive responses from critics and audiences alike, particularly for Aaryan's portrayal of a journalist named Arjun Pathak.

Aaryan will also be seen in the Hansal Mehta directorial Captain India. As Kartik Aaryan shared the first poster of his upcoming movie, he wrote, "When a man goes beyond the call of duty 🇮🇳 With great pride and honour, we bring to you #Captain India." Director Hansal Mehta in a statement to PTI said that the movie will be based on real-life events and will revisit a moment in time where a man went beyond his own pain and sufferings to save thousands.

The actor has also completed the shoot for Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film Freddy that will also star Ananya Pandey. Kartik has also signed to be a part of Vasan Bala's yet-to-be titled superhero film based on the character Phantom.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan