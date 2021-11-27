Tadap's New Track 'Hoye Ishq Na' Out; Fans Bowled Over By Ahan Shetty's Intense Acting

The first three songs of Tadap has showcased the romantic side of the characters of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, Ishana and Ramisa. The fourth song of the venture is out and this time, it's more the intensity that is on display. The track titled Hoye Isha Na depicts the pain that the character goes through after their relationship does not see the expected end.

Tadap new song Hoye Ishq Na out, traces Ahan Shetty's intense character

'Tum, tumhara pyaar, tumhara passion,sab mera hai, " (You, your love and your passion is all mine), rages Ishana in the first glimpse of the song, as he lifts Ramisa, by her neck.

The song showcases his character going through an emotional setback. He is also shown imagining that Ramisa is around him, as visuals of the two are shown before he realises that she was not for real.

Ishana seems to lose control as he screams and breaks bottles out of frustration. The video also features Ahan battling a group of men who beat him up mercilessly. He is also shown riding his bike in some sequences and trying to escape a series of bomb blasts.

Ahan also displays his fit physique as he goes shirtless in one of the visuals of him standing on a bike and performing an exercise.

The song had been composed by Pritam. The vocals have been rendered by the music composer, B Praak and Dino James.

Netizens gave a thumbs up to the song. Some got emotional, looking at the visuals.

Some felt the debutant had shown 'next level acting. They showered love with words like 'heart touching' and more.

Tadap has been directed by Milan Luthria. The filmmaker is known for his work in successful films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and more. The screenplay and dialogues have been written by Rajat Arora who has worked with the director on many films.

Tadap is an official adaptation of the film RX 100 starring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput. The venture has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film is gearing up for release on December 3.