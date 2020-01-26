Taimur Ali Khan's Enthusiasm As He Unfurls Tricolour On Republic Day Is Unmissable; Watch

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's adorable son Taimur Ali Khan celebrated 71st Republic Day by unfurling the Indian flag at his residence in Mumbai. Tim Tim's fashion game was on point; he was spotted wearing a traditional kurta pyjama and posed with India's flag in his hands. Taimur who was accompanied by his caretaker waved the flag enthusiastically and enjoyed the day with other kids.

Tim Tim hoists the national flag

About Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the movie Good Newwz. Her performance in the movie was highly appreciated by the netizens. She will now be seen opposite her 3 idiots co-star Aamir Khan in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is an adaptation of the Tom Hanks' movie Forest Gump and is directed by Advait Chandan. The movie is slated to have a Christmas 2020 release.

Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan for the first time in 'Angrezi Medium'. Kareena said she came on board because she wanted to work with the critically-acclaimed actor. It may be a small part, but Kareena believes it will be great a learning experience.

"It is a small part and I did not want to miss the opportunity to be working with Irrfan Khan. That box needed to be ticked in my career that I had the pleasure of working with him whether it is two scenes or three or more. As an artiste one gets to learn so much when you are part of a good film," the 38-year-old actor told PTI. "I grabbed the opportunity and I don't know if I will get this again. We are dramatically different actors. We don't do same kind of movies. When this role came, Homi told me do it as it is a cool part even though if it is small as I will get to work with Irrfan," she added.

(With PTI inputs)

