Bhumi Pednekar To Sonakshi, Take Cues From These Divas On How To Style Oxidise Accessories

Bollywood celebrities are known setting trends, be it from back in the 90s or the latest millennial style. When it comes to styling of accessories and jewellery, fans often draw inspiration from the celebs. Personalities like Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor and many others have shown how to sport the oxidise jewellery right. Having said that, let us check out some of the B-Town celebs who will help you to style your oxidise jewellery perfectly.

Bhumi Pednekar

In this look, Bhumi Pednekar upgraded the regular ethnic dress with the oxidised jewellery. She wore a printed outfit sported with a choker necklace and a pair of long heavy earrings. For glam, Bhumi Pednekar kept it simple with elegant eye makeup and rosy lips. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram.

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha and Pooja Hegde ooze glamour in golden lehenga; who wore it better?

Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra posed wearing a red maxi dress paired with black boots. She added a round necklace to compliment her fusion look. Take a look at Sona Mohapatra's photos.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' & other films that won her Best Actor Award

Sonakshi Sinha

In this look, Sonakshi Sinha is seen wearing a lot of jewellery pieces. Sinha often treats fans with her best looks and they often look up to her for fashion inspiration. Here, she stunned in a heavily oxidised neckpiece, earrings and rings. Sonakshi Sinha sported the accessories with a black blouse paired with a long designer skirt and jacket. Check out Sonakshi Sinha's photos.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor surely has some chic oxidised jewellery in her closet. She styled the necklace over her turtleneck outfit. Sonam Kapoor also wore similar design earrings, completing the entire jewellery set. For glam, she opted for nude smokey eyes and similar lip colour.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar and Nora Fatehi amp up glam quotient pink co-ords; who wore it better?

Nushrat Bharucha

Here, Nushrat Bharucha donned a chocolate brown dress. The dress was plain with no sleeves. She styled an oxidised choker and a simple long neck-piece. Nushrat Bharucha did not wear any earring, however, she wore some kadhas. Check out Nushrat Bharucha's indo-western look.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar's aesthetic captions that you can draw inspiration from for your next

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.