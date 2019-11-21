The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Take Fashion Inspiration From Sidharth Malhotra's Gentleman Looks And Outfits

Bollywood News

Sidharth Malhotra is basking in the success of his latest release, Marjaavaan. Here are some of the best Sidharth Malhotra photos you must check out.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Marjaavaan. The talented and versatile actor made his acting debut in 2012 by starring in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. He later went on to star in some of the biggest hits like Ek Villain and Hasee Toh Phasee. Sidharth Malhotra, apart from his acting chops and dance moves, is known for his fashion sense. He enjoys experimenting with his style and aces evey look. Here are some of the best Sidharth Malhotra photos you must check out.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra: Top romantic songs of the Maarjaavan actor

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra vs Riteish Deshmukh at BO: Can Marjaavaan prove lucky for them?

Sidharth Malhotra's gentlemen looks and outfits: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

In this video post, Sidharth Malhotra glazed in a maroon velvet blazer. The star paired the blazer with a violet round neck t-shirt. He wore maroon velvet pants, accessorising it with a silver chain and locket. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

In this look, Sidharth Malhotra's outfit was on-point. He wore an oversized and long winter blazer in light blue colour. He paired the blazer jacket with a greenish-blue round neck t-shirt and a dark blue pant. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

In this picture post, Sidharth looked like a perfect gentleman. He stunned in a black and white formal blazer suit with a bow tie. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

In this picture, he opetd for a grey two-piece suit. He paired it with a blue tie and blue pocket napkin. His hairstyle looked subtle and stylish. 

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra: The Marjaavaan actor talks about his workout routine

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra: Here is how the Marjaavaan actor kick-started his acting career

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG