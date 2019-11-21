Take Fashion Inspiration From Sidharth Malhotra's Gentleman Looks And Outfits

Sidharth Malhotra is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Marjaavaan. The talented and versatile actor made his acting debut in 2012 by starring in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year. He later went on to star in some of the biggest hits like Ek Villain and Hasee Toh Phasee. Sidharth Malhotra, apart from his acting chops and dance moves, is known for his fashion sense. He enjoys experimenting with his style and aces evey look. Here are some of the best Sidharth Malhotra photos you must check out.

Sidharth Malhotra's gentlemen looks and outfits:

In this video post, Sidharth Malhotra glazed in a maroon velvet blazer. The star paired the blazer with a violet round neck t-shirt. He wore maroon velvet pants, accessorising it with a silver chain and locket.

In this look, Sidharth Malhotra's outfit was on-point. He wore an oversized and long winter blazer in light blue colour. He paired the blazer jacket with a greenish-blue round neck t-shirt and a dark blue pant.

In this picture post, Sidharth looked like a perfect gentleman. He stunned in a black and white formal blazer suit with a bow tie.

In this picture, he opetd for a grey two-piece suit. He paired it with a blue tie and blue pocket napkin. His hairstyle looked subtle and stylish.

