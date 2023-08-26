Lovebirds Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Jet Off For A Vacation | Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's relationship has been discussed on social media and in news reports for the better part of the year. Today, (August 26), the actors arrived at the Mumbai airport and reportedly jetted off for a vacation. An interaction of the actors with the paparazzi has gone viral on social media.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been rumoured to be dating since New Year 2022.

The Jailer actress made their relationship official by calling Vijay her 'happy place'.

The actors co-starred in the recent anthology film Lust Stories 2.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma snapped together

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been dating for some time now. The couple arrived at the Mumbai airport today (August 26) separately and did not pose together. Soon, the paparazzi hounded them with questions about where they were headed. In return, the actors blushed and did not say anything. The destination of their travel remains unknown.

In a video, the paparazzi could be heard asking, “Akele jaa rahe ho aap (are you going alone).” To this, Vijay quipped, “Detective ho gaye ho aap (you have become a detective)." Tamannaah was also asked the same question, to which the Jee Karda actress simply smiled.

Vijay Varma attends Aakhri Sach screening

On August 23, the screening of Tamannaah’s web series Aakhri Sach was held in Mumbai. At the event, the Lust Stories 2 co-stars posed together for the shutterbugs. At the event, the paparazzi teased them by calling the actress "bhabhi" or sister-in-law. Though the couple did not respond, they could not help but blush. The video of the actors went viral on social media.