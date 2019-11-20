Tamannaah Bhatia Has A Fan Moment As She Meets Karisma Kapoor In Punjab

Tamannaah Bhatia recently had a fan moment when she met the Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor in Amritsar. Tamannaah Bhatia is known for her work in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries. The actor made her Bollywood debut with the film Himmatwala in the year 2013. She is famous for work in the 2015 film, Baahubali: The Beginning. Tamannah Bhatia is currently enjoying with her family in Amritsar.

Tamannaah Bhatia has a fan moment with actor Karisma Kapoor

Tamannaah Bhatia recently met the Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor on a flight in Amritsar, Punjab. The actor posted about the moment on her official Instagram handle. She put up a selfie with the actor and also put up a paragraph about Karisma Kapoor. In the caption, Tamannaah Bhatia has spoken about how she has been idolising Karisma Kapoor since forever. She has also written about how the dance sequence of the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai is one of the best dance sequences, according to her. She can also be seen expressing how she felt when she interacted with Karisma Kapoor on the flight. She has also spoken about how her warmth is infectious and that she will cherish the meeting.

Tamannaah Bhatia posts pictures with family

Tamannaah Bhatia has posted a few pictures from her trip to Amritsar, Panjab. In the pictures, the actor can be seen having a spiritual moment at The Golden Temple in Amritsar. She can be seen wearing a navy blue traditional dress in the pictures. She has also posted a picture with her parents on her official handle. Have a look at the posts here.

