Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Enjoy Date Night After Actress Returns From Jailer Event

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma recently made their relationship public. The actors were spotted on a dinner date on Sunday night. Photos and videos of the couple are doing rounds on social media, with fans showering them with affection.

3 things you need to know

Tamannaah Bhatia broke her 'no-kiss policy' for Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2.

The couple first sparked dating rumours on New Year's 2023.

Vijay recently confessed he is 'madly in love' with the Jailer actress.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma enjoy Sunday night together

After going public with their relationship, the couple was spotted in Mumbai. They were clicked walking together hand-in-hand. The actors kept their look casual for the night.

(Yogen Shah shared the picture of the couple from their date night | Image: Yogen Shah/Instagram)

The couple was greeted by the paparazzi as they were snapped on their dinner date. They greeted the media persons with warm smiles. Tamannaah arrived in Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday, July 29 from the audio launch of her film Jailer. The event was held in Chennai.

Tamanaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma go public with their relationship

The couple was speculated to be dating for a long time. They were often spotted together at public events and even went on holidays together which fueled the rumours. However, the actors kept mum on their relationship status until June this year, when the actress finally opened up about what Vijay Varma means to her.

(Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma shared screen space in Lust Stories 2| Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

In an interview with a media portal, Tamannaah revealed that she thinks of Vijay as “her happy place”. This was followed by Vijay's confession to GQ that he is in love with the Jailer actress. He stated, “I think it’s fairly understood now that we are dating each other. I am happy and madly in love with her. I call this my ‘I’ve ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era’ phase of life.”