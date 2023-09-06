Tamannaah Gets Irked As Fan Asks About Marriage Plans With Vijay Varma: Don't Ask Me..

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have often made headlines ever since they publicly announced their relationship. The couple has been flooded with questions asking about their marriage plans. Recently, the actress seemed irritated while responding to a question related to their marriage.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been dating for quite some time now.

The two only recently confirmed their relationship during promotional interviews for Lust Stories 2.

While Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, Vijay Varma was last seen in the web series Kaalkoot.

Tamannaah Bhatia gets irritated at fans' question

Tamannaah Bhatia recently attended an event organised by Galatta in Chennai. During the event, she interacted with her fans and answered their questions. However, she seemed irritated after a fan asked about her marriage plans with her boyfriend, Vijay Varma. The actress said, "Even my parents don't ask me this." When another fan asked if she had found a good guy, she responded, "I am very happy in my life right now. Yes, I am very happy.”

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's Maldives vacay

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma recently returned to Mumbai from their Maldives vacation. Though the couple exited the airport separately, fans were speculating that they were on a vacation together. The speculations were later confirmed after a newly surfaced video of the two went viral.

In the video, they were snapped at the Maldives airport. It shows Tamannaah and Vijay exiting a line. The brief spotting saw Tamannaah ask Vijay a question as he turned around to discuss it with her.

After returning to Mumbai, Vijay had an uncomfortable encounter with paps at the airport. A photographer asked Vijay "Maldives mein samundar ke maze leke aaye ho", in a tone which the actor did not take kindly to. Varma was quick to retort, firmly telling off the individual that he was not allowed to speak to him in this manner. He said, "Iss tarah ki baat nahi kar sakte."