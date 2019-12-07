Tanushree Dutta Opposes Police's Clean Chit To Nana Patekar, Demands Narco-analysis

Tanushree Dutta, former Miss India, and Bollywood actress took the world by storm when earlier this year in an interview with a leading media publication, she claimed that at the sets of Horn Ok Please, she was harassed while shooting a song sequence by veteran actor Nana Patekar. Reportedly, after the incident was brought to light, the police had filed a B summary report in June. A report in PTI reveals, "The petition demanded that the court initiate a contempt proceeding against the investigating officer for filing a 'false' report and that a case should be registered against him by the Anti Corruption Bureau. It also demanded narco-analysis of all the accused and the investigating officer."

Another report in a leading media publication claims that the Assistant Director of film Horn Ok Please was called to the police station for investigation purposes. Reportedly, the police had recorded her statement partly, told her to leave the police station as they did not have the time to complete her statement due to 'bandobast'.

Actress breaks silence on sexual harassment laws:

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta broke her silence on the issue of sexual harassment. She also urged the women politicians of our country to take up this issue seriously. She concluded her statement by saying, "If these measures are implemented then that would be an active step towards reforming the Midset of a nation that is reeling under the influence of a very negative kind of oppression, one that is surely affecting future generations in many ways."

Tanushree Dutta kickstarts #MeToo campaign

Termed as the flag-bearer of the #Metoo movement in the industry, Tanushree Dutta encouraged several women in the film industry to call out their offenders. The campaign took Bollywood by storm and several renowned celebs like Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, and Sajid Khan were accused of sexual harassment.

