Tanushree Dutta Undergoes Major Transformation Losing 15 Kgs; Netizens Laud The Actress

Actress Tanushree Dutta took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to share a video and flaunted her physical transformation. The actor revealed that she lost over 15 kgs in 2020.

Adding her own twist to 'Don't Rush Challenge', Tanushree left her fans in awe when she danced and showed her new fit body. "Looking lovely! You haven’t aged a bit! Wud love to see u on OTT soooooon," an Instagram user commented on the video while another wrote, "Incredible transformation." READ | Tanushree Dutta shares a glimpse of her breakfast, proudly flaunts her chole chaat recipe

In November 2020, actor-model Tanushree Dutta said she is planning to return to movies, after staying away from the film industry for a decade. The 36-year-old actor, who started her journey in the entertainment industry post her Miss India Universe win in 2003 and appeared in films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Bhagam Bhag, Dhol, is credited to have spearheaded the ''#MeToo'' movement in India.

WATCH

Tanushree Dutta's comeback in Bollywood

While spilling beans around her upcoming projects, the Good Boy Bad Boy actor in her IG post revealed, "At present, I'm in touch with 3 big South film managers who are pitching me for Big budget south Projects as well as 12 Casting offices in Mumbai. There are powerful Industry bigwigs who are giving me silent support in the background as they know the truth and are my wellwishers. There are also big production houses I'm talking to for projects in lead roles."

Tanushree Dutta's weight loss

She concluded her caption and wrote, "The pandemic has just made shooting dates uncertain so I'm unable to make a concrete announcement. I recently shot a commercial advertisement in the beauty space and announced that I'm back to work. I'm looking good, getting back my sass as I've lost 15 kgs and there is a strong buzz amongst industry folks of my imminent return to acting!".