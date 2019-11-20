Tara Sutaria Reveals Her Beauty Regime And Gives Beauty Tips To Fans

Tara Sutaria has been on the constant radar of the news and media since she debuted in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2. She recently gave an interview to one of the leading Bollywood and fashion magazines. She shared her beauty regime in the interview.

Tara Sutaria's beauty regime

Tara Sutaria did a rapid-fire round in the interview. The interviewer asked her about many different questions, including her favourite book, food, and actor. She was also asked many questions when it comes to make-up looks as well.

Tara was asked about her beauty regime. She said that she just takes a little dahi, haldi, and honey and applies it on her face. She also said that she loves make-up but also believes that simple is effective.

Tara was asked what her favourite make-up style was. She answered that she believes that less is more so anything in nude shades is her go-to option. Next, she was asked for a quick make-up tip. She named three crucial elements of make-up, according to her. They are concealer, blush, and mascara. Tara was also asked to give some beauty advice to all her fans. Tara advised that one must stick to what suits them personally. She stressed that there is no need to copy any looks. She also advised that people must not put too much makeup on their faces.

Tara also talked about how to keep the make-up balanced and beautiful. She advised that if one is focusing on the eyes, then they must not work a lot on their lips, and vice versa. The interviewer's next question was what one piece of beauty advice that she likes is. Tara shared that there is one sentence that her mother keeps saying to her and that is 'Beauty is as beauty does so what you do is what makes you beautiful'.

