Tara Sutaria: This Is The Marjaavaan Actor’s Beauty Advice For Her Fans

Tara Sutaria is one of the most popular faces in Bollywood. Tara made her impressive debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in the lead roles and was the second instalment of the hit franchise Student Of The Year. The movie was a box office hit, and the audience also appreciated the performance of the lead actors. Recently, the actor was also seen in the film Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Although the film opened to rave reviews, Tara's chemistry with Sidharth was one of the main high points of the film. In a recent interview with an online portal, Tara revealed her beauty secret to her fans.

Also Read: Birthday Girl Tara Sutaria And Ananya Panday Give Bollywood BFF Goals

Tara believes not to apply too much makeup on the face

The Student Of The Year actor was quipped on a beauty secret that she swears by and would like to share with her fans. To this, she revealed, that one should stick to what suits them personally. She further added that one should not try to copy anybody's looks. Tara also revealed that one should prevent applying too much makeup on the face. The Marjaavaan actor said that one should focus less on the lips if they are focusing on their eyes more and vice versa.

The actor prefers dancing at the gym

When Tara was quipped on her favourite beauty advice, she revealed that her mother once told her that we become truly beautiful with the things we do. The actor also made some interesting revelations about her beauty regime. She said that she applies a little dahl, honey, and haldi on her face. She also added that even though she loves makeup, she believes that simplicity is mot effective when it comes to beauty. Tara also said that she does not like to sweat it out at the gym. She instead loves to dance which she began from when she was just four years old. Tara revealed that dancing and Zumba can be the best workout.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria: Three Times Tara Sutaria Aced The Girl-next-door Look

Also Read: Ananya Panday's B' day Wish For Tara Sutaria Features A Rare Moment Between The Two

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.