Teachers’ Day 2021: Must-watch Bollywood Movies Focusing On Teacher-student Relationship

Every year India celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5 to commemorate the birth of the country’s former President, scholar, and philosopher, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The occasion is observed to honour one's spiritual Gurus or teachers, who act as a guiding light in one's life to conquer success and happiness. Many Bollywood movies have paid ode to the special bond of a teacher and student. While one cant's go back in time to cherish our school days, we can definitely delve into the past by having a look at these amazing movies that perfectly define Teachers' day.

Teachers’ Day 2021: List of B'wood movies you can't miss

Super 30

The 2019 movie starring Hritik Roshan, based on the life of Anand Kumar, shows the beautiful journey of an educator as he tries to teach underprivileged children after quitting his job in a reputed coaching centre. It shows the protagonist's dedication to tutoring his students, helping them to secure a seat at the prestigious and much-coveted IITs. The movie's heartwarming message made it a huge commercial success and it ended up becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Hichki

The Rani Mukherjee starrer that came out in 2018 follows the struggle-to-success journey of a woman who is down with Tourette syndrome as she lands a teaching job in an elite school. The movie shows how Rani turns her weakness into her strength as she faces a rebellion by her students. She vows to take them on a path of learning.

Black

The iconic 2005 Rani Mukherjee and Amitabh Bachchan starrer follow a teacher as he embarks on helping a deaf-blind girl in exploring her potential. Amitabh's character later develops Alzheimer’s disease in the film. The movie's portrayal of a Guru helping their disciple even after her family gives up on her is heartwarming.

Iqbal

The 2005 movie shows the rendering relationship between Shreyas Talpade and his teacher essayed by Naseeruddin Shah. The Indian sports drama follows the journey of a cricket fanatic and how he overcomes his shortcomings in fulfilling his dream of playing for the Indian national cricket team. Shah's character, who was once a great cricketer, coaches him to success.

Paathshaala

The 2010 Shahid Kapoor, Ayesha Takia starrer gives a streak commentary on the shortcomings in the Indian education system. It revolves around a bunch of children on a school campus, with Shahid essaying the ole of their English and music teacher. It also stars Nana Patekar who helms the role of the school's principal.

