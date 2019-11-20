From Surbhi Jyoti To Lavina Tandon: Here Are TV Actors Slaying Their Beach Vacays

Beaches are one of the loved vacation destinations all over the world. Made especially for sunny days, the beaches are also fun during the winter. The sound of the gushing waves and beautiful breeze gives a calming experience like no other place. That is why the celebrities are often snapped relaxing at the beach at least once during their vacation. Many TV celebrities are also often clicked taking a day off at the beach.

Vacation pictures from the beaches of popular TV stars

Surbhi Jyoti

The star recently shared her vacation pictures from Bondi Beach. In the picture, she can be seen sitting on the beach sand wearing a half-sleeved floral maroon top with high-waisted white shorts. Accessorising with a pair of glares, she chose to leave her hair open.

Nia Sharma

The star took to her social media to share aesthetic pictures from her beach vacation. She donned a white tube top with a buttoned white knee-length skirt. She chose to top the look with a simple necklace. Letting her hair open, the actor chose to paint her lips red and tucked a pretty flower behind her ear.

Lavina Tandon

Sharing pictures from her recent trip to the beach, Lavina Tandon can be seen posing with a handful of sand on the beach. She is seen wearing a pretty white floral dress. The dress is sleeveless with broad black straps. Tandon left her hair open for this one.

Kamya Panjabi

In a recent picture, Kamya Panjabi can be seen wearing a printed blue bikini. Holding a hat on the side, the actor chose a fishtail braid hairstyle for this look. Take a look at the picture.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy shared a beach picture from her Birthday escape. She can be seen wearing a pretty pink coloured printed bikini. Going for an open hair look and minimal makeup, she topped the look with a jute hat. Take a look at the picture.

