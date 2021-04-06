'Thalaivi' Actor Madhoo Shah Shares Monochrome-themed 'then-and-now' Pics To Have 'fun'

Actor Madhoo Shah, on Monday morning, took to her social media handle and shared a multiple-picture post to have "fun". Interestingly, the post featured two monochrome self-portraits of Madhoo. In the first picture, Madhoo can be seen decked up for the click. And, in the second photo, she can be seen sporting a casual avatar with her glasses while resting, presumably, on a bed. Instagramming the pictures-post, Madhoo wrote a short caption, which read, "Funn with then & now".

Madhoo shares then-and-now pictures:

Within a couple of hours, the multiple-picture post of the Phool Aur Kaante actor managed to bag an overwhelming response from her fans and followers on the photo-video-sharing platform. Madhoo's contemporary Khushboo Sundar commented "stunning" along with three fire emoticons while actor Siya Vimal Shankar dropped three red-heart emojis. On the other hand, an Instagram user wrote, "Then, now and ever .. elegance and grace" while another added, "Evergreen beauty". Meanwhile, a section of fans proclaimed that Madoo looked the same in both pictures.

Interestingly, the above post is not the first then-and-now picture on the Instagram page of the 52-year-old actor. Interestingly, the previous picture post of the actor, which she shared in December 2020, also featured her daughter Ameya. The post was divided into two sections. On the left side, little Ameya can be seen posing for the click with Madhoo while on the right side, the mother-daughter duo can be seen decked up in a traditional avatar. Madhoo tagged her daughter in the caption and wrote, "always stuck to me".

On the professional front, Madhoo will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi. Shah will appear alongside Arvind Swami as his third wife, Janaki Devi. Directed by AL Vijay, the film Thalaivi is scheduled to release on April 23, 2021.

Apart from the upcoming biopic, in November 2020, Madhoo confirmed her return to Mollywood after two decades. The actor, who last worked with Mohanlal in Sangeeth Sivan's Yoddha, will be featured in Arjun Ashokan and Anna Ben starrer Ennittu Avasanam. The first poster of Madhoo's dream project was unveiled by actors Fahadh Faasil and Tovino Thomas.

