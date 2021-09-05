'Thalaivi': PVR 'disappointed' Over Kangana's Demand For 2-week Window For Hindi Version

Giant multiplex chain PVR has given a green light to screen Tamil and Telugu versions of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Thalaivi on September 10. This move by the multiplex chain comes after Kangana slammed major multiplex chains for refusing to screen Thalaivi on the film's theatrical release on social media. She had penned a lengthy note on Instagram while venting her anger on the multiplexes for screening other films. However, the multiplex chain also showed their disappointment over a two-week window for the Thalaivi Hindi version.

PVR disappointed over Thalaivi's 2-week theatrical release in Hindi

According to ANI, a statement on behalf of Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures Ltd, Chief of Strategy, PVR Limited read, “We are thankful to Thalaivii team for offering a 4-week theatrical window for its Tamil and Telugu language versions. We are delighted to be able to play 'Thalaivii' in Tamil and Telugu language at our cinemas, however, we are disappointed that for the Hindi language version, the Thalaivi team has decided to offer only a 2-week window.”

The statement further said, “We would like to appeal to Ms. Kangana Ranaut, Mr. Vishnu Induri & Mr. Shailesh Singh to keep a uniform window of 4 weeks across all language versions and therefore allow all cinemas across the country to showcase Thalaivii to audiences, on the big screen. Considering the severe impact of the ongoing pandemic on our business, PVR cinemas have already agreed to reduce the 8-week theatrical window to 4 weeks, for all films releasing in the near future.”

Kangana, on the other hand, had shared an excerpt from PVR's statement on her Instagram, She penned a lengthy gratitude note, calling it a 'ray of hope'. The actress wrote, “PVR’s decision to screen the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film is a ray of hope for Team Thalaivii as well as all those cine-goers who are waiting to rush back to their favourite multiplex chain for a cinematic experience. I am personally moved by the kind words used for me and Team Thalaivii.[sic]”.

On Friday, in a lengthy statement, the Queen actor had initially shared her plight with her fans regarding the entire scenario. Stating that she was "heartbroken," Kangana had urged the multiplex owners to help each other in these trying times. Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivii is based on the life of the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu and actress, late J Jayalalithaa. In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the titular role of Jayalalithaa.

(IMAGE: THALAIVIPOSTER/Instagram/PTI)