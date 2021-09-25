'Thalaivii' Netflix Release Today: Check Release Time, IMDB Rating, How To Watch Online

Two weeks after its theatrical release, the Hindi version of Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami starrer Thalaivii is now premiering on Netflix. A biographical drama on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, the film had a good opening in theatres. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the film’s pan-India release didn’t go according to the makers’ plans. However, the film is now making its way to the OTT platform.

Thalaivii Netflix release time

The much-awaited OTT release of the biopic happened today, September 25. Thalaivii Netflix release time was set around midnight. The Hindi version of the film is now available on the platform for viewing. Meanwhile, the rights for the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film have been acquired by OTT competitor Amazon Prime and could make the premiere on October 8.

Thalaivii IMDB rating

The reviews for the AL Vijay directed biopic have been mixed so far. While the movie received praises for its direction and acting performances, the film as a whole failed to hit the ‘blockbuster’ ratings among viewers. Thalaivii IMDB rating stood at 5.9 stars as of Saturday with 23,000 votes. The biographical drama however had a good theatrical run especially in the state of Tamil Nadu despite the low rating.

How to watch Thalaivii online

For viewers of Hindi cinema, the Hindi version of Thalaivii is now available on Netflix. Viewers with subscriptions to the OTT platform can now watch it online. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime subscribers will have to wait a bit longer to watch the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film.

What is Thalaivii all about?

The film is a biographical drama that revolves around the life of much-loved actor and politician J Jayalalithaa, fondly called ‘Amma’. Played by Kangana Ranaut, the film traces the life of the famous personality from her debut in the film industry to enter public life through politics. Jayalalithaa began her acting career at the young age of 16 opposite fan-favourite MG Ramachandran (MGR), played by Aravind Swamy in the film. Despite being firmly against entering political life, Jaya takes on the challenge to support MGR and begins her rather difficult climb to the top to become the ‘Amma’ of millions.

Image: Twitter