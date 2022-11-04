'Thank God' Producer Deepak Mukut Discusses How Controversies Affect Box Office Numbers

Deepak Mukut, who has bankrolled films like Thank God and Dhaakad, recently spoke about how controversies affect the films' box office numbers; how does one manage expectations and learns from failures.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Mukut shared that makers expected Thank God to only pull off an 'above average' business instead of becoming a blockbuster.

The Ajay Devgn starrer, which minted about ₹33 crore net across India, is a 'clean comedy with the power to draw an audience' as per Mukut, who hoped to draw in the family audience to theatres. He also reflected on the failure of Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad, explaining that sometimes a film doesn't come out the way audiences expect.

Producer Deepak Mukut discusses how controversies affect box office numbers

Thank God was mired in controversies ahead of its release, with a number of people accusing the makers and actors of hurting religious sentiments. Reacting to it, Deepak said, “Cinema is very subjective. What might be the favourite of one person, the other may not like at all. So it is like that. People look at things differently. I don’t think there was anything problematic in the film. I think we made a good, clean comedy but some people had different opinions and that is ok.”

Deepak stressed that despite the negative perception of a film or controversies around it, what matters is the content. He added that controversies do matter, but not a lot. "Some effect is there because one person says something and people who think like them do get affected by that. Then these reactions can multiply," he explained.

Discussing Kangana's spy-thriller Dhaakad, which didn't even break through the ₹10 crore mark, Mukut said nothing worries him anymore after what happened with that film. Reflecting on the same, he added, "Even the biggest of filmmakers give flops. So that’s ok. My learning here is to trust my instincts and continue backing projects that I believe in.”

After the film’s failure, there were also reports that Mukut incurred great losses and had to even sell off his office to pay the dues. However, Kangana Ranaut dismisses the rumours in a statement, calling out the negative PR machinery.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @AJAYDEVGN/ @DEEPAKMUKUT)