'Thappad' Box Office Collection; Know How Much The Taapsee Pannu Starrer Made

Released in 2020, Thappad is a drama film directed by Anubhav Sinha. It stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role with Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Maya Sarao, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Ram Kapoor, Naila Grewal, Ankur Rathee, and others. The movie earned mostly positive reviews from the viewers. Thappad budget was reportedly around â‚¹24 crore. Know what was Thappad Box office collection here.

How much was 'Thappad' box office collection?

According to Box Office India, the Thappad box office collection in the country surpassed â‚¹30 crores. The movie collected â‚¹3.07 crore on its release day. It had a growth in the next two days bringing, â‚¹5.05 crore on Saturday, and â‚¹6.54 crore on Sunday. The film earned around â‚¹14 crores in its opening weekend. The first-week Thappad box office collection stood at nearly â‚¹22 crores.

The movie took a dip at the ticket windows in its second weekend. Thappad box office collection in its second week was around â‚¹8 crore. It faced competition with Baaghi 3 starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Later, following the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak, theatres were shut down in the country.

Total Thappad box office collection in India grossed at â‚¹35 crores. The movie brought in $1,180,000 i.e. around â‚¹8 crores from the overseas market. So, the worldwide Thappad box office collection was â‚¹43 crore. The film did an average business at the ticket windows.

Thappad earned the most money from Mumbai as it got â‚¹10 crores from the city. Other major territories were Delhi, East Punjab, and Rajasthan. USA / Canada and Gulf countries were its big source for collection in the international market.

Thappad shows the story of Amrita Sandhu who is happily married to Vikram Sabharwal. The housewife takes care of her husband, mother-in-law, and the house. However, her seemingly perfect life is shattered when her husband slaps her once at a party. She decides to end her long-standing marriage which makes many people question that is one slap enough to end a stable marriage? The story was written by Anubhav Sinha and Murnmayee Waikul.