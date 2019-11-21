'The Body' Star Emraan Hashmi Promises Sleepless Nights With New Poster Unveil; See Post

'The Body' is set to release in theaters on December 13 and promises to be a thrilling story of a face-off between an opportunistic husband and a righteous cop over the mystery of the dead of its leading female character. Actor Emraan Hashmi, who stars in the movie along with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and the Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala, took to Instagram earlier today and shared an intriguing poster of his upcoming movie. The poster features actors Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Rishi Kapoor with an open door of an empty vault in a morgue as the background.

Take a look at the actor's post:

The actor claimed that 'The Body' has such a fascinating and tightly knit plot that it will not let the audience sleep. Emraan Hashmi also went on to promise that the suspense created through the story is sure to thrill the audiences as they would have never experienced anything like this before. The movie is based on a Spanish film titled El Cuerpo.

Read | The Body Teaser: Fans Give A Thumbs Up, Share Excitement On Twitter

Emraan also went on to describe his experience of working with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor for the first time. He raved about Rishi Kapoor's dedication to his role and revealed that he was sweet and professional. Emraan Hashmi revealed a part of the plotline when he described his character Ajay who loses his wife in a road mishap. However, the dead body of his wife goes missing from the hospital morgue and the investigation of the missing body unravels the horror mystery that 'The Body' is all about.

Read | The Body Trailer: Emraan Hashmi-Rishi Kapoor Starrer Will Keep You At Edge Of Your Seats

More about the film

The story of the film is an investigative thriller that revolves around a missing dead body. This film was first released in 2012 in Spanish and later unofficially remade in Kannada and Tamil. The Spanish version of the film was very well-received by the audience and also received positive reviews. The Hindi remake is set to feature Emraan Hashmi along with Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The Body will also feature Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala and will be directed by Jeethu Joseph of Drishyam fame.

Read | Emraan Hashmi: All You Need To Know About His Upcoming 'The Body'

Emraan Hashmi will be seen on the big screen in The Body after a gap of a few years. The Body directed by Jeethu Joseph is jointly bankrolled by Sunir Kheterpal and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The actor has a number of upcoming projects including the upcoming season of Bard Of Blood and movies like Chehre and Ezra.

Read | Emraan Hashmi: Here Is A List Of His Highest Grossing Movies Till Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.