'The Expendables 3' Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In This 2014 Action Film

The Expendables 3 is an action film directed by Patrick Hughes and written by Creighton Rothenberger, Katrin Benedikt and Sylvester Stallone. The film is the third instalment in The Expendables trilogy and features an ensemble cast of action stars led by Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Harrison Ford, Antonio Banderas, Jason Statham along with Jet Li, Wesley Snipes, Dolph Lundgren, Terry Crews and Mel Gibson.

The film follows the mercenary group known as The Expendables, as they come into conflict with ruthless arms dealer Conrad Stonebanks, the Expendables' co-founder, who is determined to destroy the team. The film was released on August 4, 2014, and was the poorest faring film of the trilogy, earning only $214 million worldwide on an estimated $90–100 million budget. Read to know more about The Expendables 3 cast and the characters they play in this action flick.

The Expendables 3 cast and characters

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone plays Barney Ross, the leader of the mercenary group called The Expendables. Sylvester Stallone needs no introduction as an action star who catapulted to fame with his performance in the Oscar-winning film Rocky. The film spawned an entire Rocky franchise and became widely successful globally. He has also played the titular character in the Rambo film series, as well as the spin-off to Rocky series Creed 1 and 2. His other film appearances include Cobra, Tango and Cash, Cliffhanger, Demolition Man and The Specialist. He was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for Creed (2015) and an Oscar nomination for reprising his iconic role as Rocky Balboa in the film. Stallone will next star in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad (2021).

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Trench Mauser, Barney's former teammate and on and off again friend. Arnold Schwarzenegger is well known to the world as The Terminator TX-1000 in the Terminator film series, as well as several action blockbusters like Commando (1985), The Running Man (1987), Predator (1987), Total Recall (1990), True Lies (1991) and many more. He entered politics as the 38th governor of California from 2003 to 2011 and recently became the Republican governor of California state in 2021

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford plays Max Drummer, a CIA field operations officer and pilot who manages The Expendables. Harrison Ford is well known for his iconic action roles as Indiana Jones (Indiana Jones Quadrilogy), Rick Deckard (Blade Runner), Jack Ryan (Tom Clancy films) and Han Solo (Star Wars films). His other successful films include Air Force One (1997), The Fugitive (1993), Heroes (1977), Working Girl (1988), Sabrina (1995), Six Days, Seven Nights (1998), Random Hearts (1999), Morning Glory (2010), and The Age of Adaline (2015).

Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas plays Galgo in The Expendables 3. His character is a former member of the Spanish Legion in the Spanish Armed Forces, a Croatian war veteran, and an expert sharpshooter. Antonio is well known as Zorro in The Mask of Zorro (1998). He starred in several films like Philadelphia (1993), Interview with a Vampire (1994), Desperado (1995), Assassins (1995), Evita (1996) and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for the 2019 Spanish film Pain and Glory.

Jason Statham

Jason Statham plays Lee Christmas, the Expendables team's knife expert, hand-to-hand fighter, and Second-In-Command. Jason Statham is well known for his action roles like Frank Martin in The Transporter trilogy (2002–08) as well as Deckard Shaw in the Fast and Furious films. His roles in action films have garnered him critical and commercial success as he is one of Hollywood's most bankable stars with an estimated US$1.5 billion in ticket sales worldwide from his films in 2002-2017.

Other cast members in The Expendables 3

Chinese actor and acclaimed martial artist Jet Li plays Yin Yang, the team's hand-to-hand combat expert, now working for the villain Trench.

Wesley Snipes plays Doctor Death, a former Army medic, knife expert, and one of the original Expendables.

Dolph Lundgren plays Gunner Jensen, a highly sensitive and volatile member of The Expendables.

