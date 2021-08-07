The Kapoor Sisters Weekly Recap: What Were Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Up To?

While the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is restricting several activities for netizens, Bollywood's Kapoor sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor enjoyed a fun week together. From sharing throwback pictures on social media to a weekend feast, the sisters documented a few days of their week together for their fans. Take a look at what they were up to this week.

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's week-long feast

Known for flaunting their sisterly love for each other online, the sisters did not miss the opportunity to involve their fans over their fun week. Taking to her Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor shared a glimpse into their 'productive weekend'. In the video, the sisters enjoyed a lunch filled with dishes like chicken, cake and much more. However, after a wholesome lunch, the sisters went for a much-needed nap.

Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, "What I mean when I say... 'Lolo and I had a productive weekend' 👭🏻🥰😉" while Karisma wrote, "Always love our lunches 😁😋💕." On the occasion of Sister's day, Karisma dug through her archives to find an old picture of her with younger sister Kareena. In the picture, Kareena can be seen holding a blow dryer while Karisma got her hair done sitting in the makeup chair. Karisma captioned the post writing, "Always at it together 💕 Sisters.. making hard times easier and easy times more fun @kareenakapoorkhan #loveyoumostest."

Recently, Karisma shared videos and images of her spending time at the beach while Kareena recreated her first son Taimur's picture with her second son Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor on the work front

Booked with their upcoming projects, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Aamir Khan's upcoming magnum opus titled Laal Singh Chaddha. She is also gearing up to play the role of Mughal princess Jahanara Begum in the historical drama titled Takht. The movie will also include Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor replaced Shilpa Shetty in the dancing reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. The actor also finished filming for an ALT Balaji web series titled Mentalhood.

IMAGE- KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.