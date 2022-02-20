'The Kashmir Files': Anupam Kher-starrer Gets New Poster, Trailer To Release Tomorrow; See

Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty starrer drama, The Kashmir Files are all set to make their mark in the theatres on March 11, 2022. The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits. Earlier, the film dominated the prestigious Times Square tower in New York on the auspicious occasion of India’s Republic Day. Recently, Anupam Kher has shared a new poster of the upcoming intriguing drama on his social media handle.

Anupam Kher shares a new poster of The Kashmir Files

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a fresh poster of The Kashmir Files. Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and others looked intense in the poster. The film will make all the viewers emotional as they will watch the journey of their agony and miseries. The Special 26 actor wrote in the caption, "Sharing with you all the poster of @vivekagnihotri’s magnum opus #TheKashmirFiles." While opening up about the trailer launch, Kher stated, "The most awaited trailer will be out tomorrow - Monday - at 11 AM. #TheKashmirFilesTrailer!! Jai Mata #KheerBhawani!"

Trailer to be out on February 21, 2022

Not only this, dropping another surprise for fans, Anupam Kher shared a clip featuring several questions from the Twitter users asking about the trailer launch of The Kashmir Files. The video starts with the questions and soon ends up breaking suspense, stating that the trailer will be out on Feb 21, 2022, at 11 am. Kher also wrote in the caption, "ट्रेलर कब आ रहा है? Tomorrow, 21st Feb at 11 am!! #TheKashmirFiles".

More on the film

The story of The Kashmir Files is based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle, and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics, and humanity. Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar. The film is bankrolled by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

The film came after Vivek Ranjan's last critically-acclaimed film ‘The Tashkent Files’ went on to win the prestigious National Award beginning this year. After this, Zee Studios and writer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri collaborated again to present yet another hard-hitting film, The Kashmir Files.

Image: Instagram/@anupampkher