The Kashmir Files' BG Score By Rohit Sharma Stays With You After Film Is Over: Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher recently opened up about how the background score of the film 'The Kashmir Files' resonates in everyone's minds even after the movie ends.

The Kashmir Files

Music is one of the essential sources that gives us immense peace in our lives. The Kashmir files is one of those movies which has left a massive impact on the audience for its stellar performance, and direction and has left a mark in the minds of the audience for its music, which is worth goosebumps. But do we know the man behind these heartfelt tunes is no other than the talented music composer Rohit Sharma? 

Anupam Kher, who plays one of the most prominent roles in the film has expressed his emotions about the magnificent tunes given for the movie the actor says, "The Kashmir Files' Background Score by Rohit Sharma stays with you even after the movie is over. The impact of the movie is truly heightened by the various themes which keep revisiting scene after scene and giving you goosebumps. Rohit is a shy, sensitive, and hard-working artist who keeps on pushing boundaries with every new assignment. His first movie with me was Buddha In A Traffic Jam, and he did a fantastic job with nine song tracks and Background Score". exclaimed the actor.

The Kashmir Files is helmed and written by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Produced by Zee Studios, and Vivek Agnihotri Creates.  

The audience and actors never fail to resonate with him for his outstanding dedication. Rohit Sharma, has a long history in the music industry and has given a massive number of tunes to the industry and has always earned positive reviews. "My sole goal is to develop a relationship between the listener and the tunes," says Rohit Sharma added, expressing his pleasure at being acknowledged by the audience. 

In a film like Ship Of Theseus, where he composed and produced the song "Naham Janani," Rohit Sharma has created memorable melodies for the audience. He's also scored music for movies including Buddha In A Traffic Jam, Anaarkali Of Arrah, Tashkent Files, and Maharani 2.

Image: Instagram/@AnupamKher

