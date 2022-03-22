'The Kashmir Files': BJP Hits Out At Congress Govt In Rajasthan Over Section 144 In Kota

Just a day after the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government decided to impose Section 144 in Kota from March 22 for a period of one month, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at the Congress government, saying that the move has been taken to prevent the people from watching the movie.

This came after an order was issued on Monday stating that Section 144 will be imposed across the Kota district starting from March 22 to April 21 in the wake of maintaining law and order with the screening of the Vivek Agnihotri directorial, 'The Kashmir Files'.

Speaking to ANI, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that Section 144 has been imposed in Kota for preventing people from watching the movie, The Kashmir Files. Further calling the ruling Congress party "intolerant", he said that it is trying to whitewash the crimes of the "Muslim Jihadis" while tweets of the Kerala Congress display the pain of the Kashmiri pandits.

Adding that the Congress has not given a tax-free status to the film unlike some other states, Poonawalla also said that the people of Rajasthan are accepting the film, however, the Congress government is trying to suppress it, and that it is the true face of the party.

"द कश्मीर फाइल्स" में दिखाए जा रहे सच पर पर्दा डालने का कांग्रेस सरकार का नया पैंतरा! कोटा जिले में लगाई 144 !

मुख्यमंत्री जी, आपकी तानाशाही फरमानों से कश्मीरी हिंदुओं से हुई बर्बरता का सच छुपा नहीं पाओगे । pic.twitter.com/1YWoZy3h5U — Ramlal Sharma (@ramlalsharmabjp) March 21, 2022

Similarly, BJP MLA from Rajasthan, Ramlal Sharma also took a jibe at the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government and said that it shows the "twisted mindset" of the government in Rajasthan. Alleging that Congress does not want the truth to come out in front of the people, he called it an "unfair practice" to impose Section 144 in Kota.

विशाल चंडी मार्च से घबराई सरकार व मंत्री ने चंडी मार्च को विफल करने के इरादे से शहर में धारा 144 लागू करवा दी है। परंतु सरकार व प्रशासन को नारी शक्ति के आगे घुटने टेकने पड़ेंगे क्योंकि जब नारी अपने आत्मसम्मान के लिए सड़कों पर उतरेगी तो प्रशासन की धारा 144 का कोई असर नहीं पड़ेगा। — Prahlad Gunjal (@PrahladGunjal) March 22, 2022

On the other hand, former BJP MLA from Kota North Prahlad Gunjal also lashed out at the Congress government, saying that the film is just an excuse but the decision has been imposed to stop the BJP Mahila Morcha's 'Chandi march' that has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Section 144 in Kota

The Rajasthan government on Monday announced Section 144 in Kota from March 22 to April 21. The move comes in the wake of the screening of Vivek Agnihotri's controversial film, The Kashmir Files, which has become a major crowd-puller and has been receiving political support from several states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Tripura, Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. These states have also declared the film tax-free in order to encourage people to watch the film.

The film is based on the atrocities towards the Kashmiri Pandits by Pakistan-funded terrorists and their exodus.

