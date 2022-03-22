 'The Kashmir Files' Box Office Collection Day 11: Anupam Kher's Film Beats 'Sooryavanshi'

Seasoned actor Anupam Kher is currently basking in the success of his latest film, The Kashmir Files. The movie, which has impressed notable names in the Hindi film industry, is also doing exceptional business at the ticket windows.

'The Kashmir Files' Box Office Collection Day 11 has surpassed the earnings of big-budget projects released after the pandemic, including Sooryavanshi, 83 and Spider-Man.

'The Kashmir Files' Box Office Collection Day 11

In the second week of its release, The Kashmir Files has managed to break several records. On Day 11, the movie minted about Rs 12.40 crore at the cinema houses. This has led the film's total collection to be Rs 179.85 crore. As per Box Office India, Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi managed to collect around Rs 162.50 crore during its second week. Now, Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files has surpassed it by a record margin.

Apart from The Kashmir Files, the movie has overtaken the earnings of Ranveer Singh's 83 and the Hollywood giant Spider-Man in the post-pandemic era. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the box office statistics of the movie on Friday, Saturday and Sunday stand to be 19.15 crore, 24.80 crores, and 26.20 crores respectively. The Kashmir files is inching to make its way in the 200-cr club and it is expected to achieve the milestone by the end of week 3. However, this week also brings the release of Alia Bhatt-starrer RRR, but it is unclear if the premiere of the action film might affect The Kashmir Files box office business. Take a look at it below:

Starring Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher in the lead roles, The Kashmir Files is set in the early 1990s as it outlines the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus caused due to insurgency in the state. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie was previously set to release theatrically in January. However, owing to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the release date was deferred. The Kashmir Files finally hit the big screens on Friday, March 11. The prediction of the film's business in its third week is expected to be equally high.

Image: Instagram/@AnupamKher