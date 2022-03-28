The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection, Day 17: Film Inches Closer To Join Rs 250 Cr-club

Despite the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files has recorded an unprecedented growth in its business at the box office. The drama movie is now inching closer to entering the Rs 250 crore club in the third week of its premiere.

Previously, The Kashmir Files had already surpassed the earnings of big-budget projects like Sooryavanshi, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and 83 in the post-pandemic era. Here's all you need to know about The Kashmir Files' latest box office collection statistics.

'The Kashmir Files' Box Office Collections, Day 17

In the third week of its release, seasoned actor Anupam Kher's film has managed to do an exceptional business at the ticket windows, despite facing stern competition from Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR. On Day 17, the movie minted about Rs 8.75 crore at the cinema houses. This had led the film's total collection to be around Rs 228.18 crore. To note, by the end of the second week, the movie was aiming to make its place in the 200-crore club as the total estimation of the movie's business stood at Rs 179.85 crore last week.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh's prediction, The Kashmir Files was expected to achieve the milestone of reaching the 200-cr club by the end of week 3. At the time, it was unclear how the premiere of the action film RRR might affect The Kashmir Files' growth. Although a dip was in its business was predicted earlier, The Kashmir Files has surpassed the prediction by a record margin. It is now inching closer to reaching the 250-crore club and becoming one of the most successful movies in the post-pandemic era.

Starring Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher in the lead roles, The Kashmir Files is set in the early 1990s as it outlines the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus caused due to insurgency in the state. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie was previously set to release theatrically in January. However, owing to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the release date was deferred. The Kashmir Files finally hit the big screens on Friday, March 11.

Image: Instagram/@anupampkher