‘The Kashmir Files’ Release Date Postponed As India Witnesses Spike In COVID Cases

India is currently witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and in the wake of growing cases, several studios and filmmakers have postponed the release of their movies. The makers of The Kashmir Files have also decided to postpone the release of the film owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The Kashmir Files is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Anupam Kher.

The Kashmir Files release date postponed

The makers of the Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi starrer have deferred the release of the film owing to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the country. The film which also has special performances by Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar and Chinmay Mandlekar was scheduled to hit the theatres on January 26 this year.

Announcing the news on social media, Zee Studios shared a creative of India’s map that mentions, "Due to the significant spike in Covid cases in the country and the current scenario on theatres being partially or fully shut down in many states, we have decided to postpone the release of our movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. Let’s fight the pandemic together. Wear mask & stay safe!"

Living up to its title, The Kashmir Files is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

Meanwhile, several states in India have shared fresh guidelines in the wake of the growing cases, Delhi has shut down cinema halls while theatres in Mumbai are working at only 50% capacity. Earlier makers of the movies Jersey and RRR also announced that they had decided to postpone their films. Shahid Kapoor starrer sports film Jersey was scheduled to release on December 31, while SS Rajamouli's multi starrer pan India film RRR was scheduled to release on January 7, 2022.

