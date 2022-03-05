'The Kashmir Files' Special Screening Held For Army, Kashmiri Pandits, And Politicians

Anupam Kher is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film The Kashmir Files, which will hit the big screens on 11 March 2022. The director of the film, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to his social media account on Saturday, March 5, and shared a glimpse from the special screening of the film ahead of its release. Several Army officials, Kashmiri Pandits, politicians and others were seen in attendance.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri headed to his Twitter account on Saturday and shared an emotional glimpse from The Kashmir Files screening ahead of its upcoming release. In the video that the director shared online, several individuals were seen in tears after the screening of the film. Politicians, Army officers, Kashmiri Pandits and others gathered for The Kashmir Files screening and were seen cheering while teary-eyed as the movie came to an end.

Apart from Kher, the film will also star Mithun Chakraborty, Chinmay Mandlekar, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Prakash Belavadi and others. The film will be all about the Kashmir genocide of 1990 and the much-loved actor Kher will be seen stepping into the shoes of a Kashmiri Pandit named Pushkar Nath. The actor recently took to his social media account and shared a glimpse of what went on at a recent press conference he attended.

He mentioned how difficult it was for him to play the role of Pushkar Nath, which was also the name of his father. He burst into tears as he narrated his journey of playing this character on screen and also explained that it is sometimes tough to separate the actor in him from himself. He said, "How do I separate the emotions of Anupam Kher from the emotions of actor Anupam Kher."

He further spoke about his character and his co-star Kumar and continued to say, "He gets dementia, he does not know what is happening. On top of it, I had to do scenes with Darshan Kumar, who was not at the same wavelength as a character of Pushkar Nath." The trailer of the film was recently released and netizens lauded it and termed it a 'much-watch' as they awaited its release on the big screen.

Watch the video here:

Watch The Kashmir Files trailer here:

(Image: @vivekagnihotri/Twitter)