The Kashmir Files To Release In UAE With Zero Cuts, Vivek Agnihotri Calls It 'big Victory'

In a big victory for the makers of The Kashmir Files, the film is all set to be released in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Taking to Twitter, writer and director Vivek Agnihotri revealed that the film had received a censor clearance in the UAE and had been passed with a rating of 15+ with zero cuts. Notably, the movie which documents the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 exodus, was earlier banned in the UAE for unknown reasons. The film will now hit the big screens on April 7.

“BIG VICTORY: FINALLY, got the censor clearance from UAE. Rated 15+ passed without any cuts. Releasing on 7th April (Thursday). Now, Singapore. (Thanks Sanu for this portrait)," Vivek Agnihotri tweeted.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also celebrated the news by tweeting 'Har Har Mahadev'. The team is now working on releasing the film in Singapore as well.

Vivek Agnihotri to speak about Kashmiri Pandits in British Parliament

Meanwhile, gaining critical acclaim worldwide, Vivek Agnihotri has been invited to the British parliament to talk about what the Kashmiri Pandits had gone through during the 1990s. He is expected to visit the UK in April along with wife and National Award winning actor Pallavi Joshi.

Confirming the news, the ace filmmaker said, "That’s right, my wife Pallavi and I have been invited to the British parliament. We will be heading there next month. The Kashmir Files was made with the express purpose of taking the message of the Kashmir Pandits’ genocide to every corner of the world. I am glad we are getting there.”

In the third week of its release, seasoned actor Anupam Kher's film has managed to do exceptional business at the ticket windows, despite facing strong competition from Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR. The film is swiftly racing towards the Rs 250 crore club braving multi-starrer releases. Its collections have crossed Rs 234.03 crores as of Wednesday, March 30.

Along with Anupam Kher, the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belawadi, Bhasha Sumbli, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, among others.