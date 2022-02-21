Ahead of The Kashmir Files release on March 11, makers treated fans with the power-packed trailer of the forthcoming film. After the gripping drama The Tashkent Files, the makers are back with another shocking, riveting film based on the true stories of the victims of the Kashmir Genocide.

The film is backed by Zee Studios and Abhishek Agarwal Arts and is directed by National award winner Vivek Agnihotri. Giving audiences a glimpse of the terror, confusion, and sheer panic that consumed Kashmir at the time, the trailer of The Kashmir Files takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions that surfaced during the tragic incident.

The Kashmir Files trailer is out now

The trailer opens up with protests against freeing Kashmir from the shackles that bound it following the torture undergone by the Kashmiri Pandit. The stupendous acting by stalwarts Atul Srivastava, Anupam Kher, and Mithun Chakraborty in the trailer shows how the film will leave a mark on the minds of the people.

The movie boasts of a powerhouse of talent including National award winners Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher, and Mithun Chakraborty and other acclaimed names like Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava, and Prithviraj Sarnaik.

Director Vivek Agnihotri shared his views of bringing forth a unique story and how the entire team handles it with utmost sensibility. “Bringing the story of Kashmir Genocide to the big screen is no easy feat and has to be handled with a great deal of sensitivity. This film promises to be an eye-opener and with a talented ensemble cast, audiences can revisit this incident in Indian history through this raw and real narrative,” he said in a statement.

The gripping drama is all set to release on March 11, 2022. Meanwhile, ahead of the trailer release, the makers had shared a new poster of the upcoming intriguing drama “Sharing with you all the poster of @vivekagnihotri’s magnum opus #TheKashmirFiles." While opening up about the trailer launch, Kher stated, "The most awaited trailer will be out tomorrow - Monday - at 11 AM. #TheKashmirFilesTrailer!! Jai Mata #KheerBhawani (sic)” Anupam wrote on Koo.

IMAGE: Instagram/VivekAgnihotri