'The Kashmir Files' Twitter Review: Anupam Kher-Mithun Starrer Makes Big Impact On Viewers

'The Kashmir Files' Twitter review: The Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty starrer left an impact on the audience, as there were praises flowing in for the movie.

Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh


Subjects of films are often sourced from real-life events, be it the stories of people who attained success in their lives or notable events in history. The exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 remains one of the unpleasant chapters of India and forms the plot of the latest release The Kashmir Files.

The film stars Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead and depicts some heartbreaking moments that were witnessed by the Kahsmiri Pandits at that time. The film released on Friday, and reviews started pouring in as some caught the 'first day, first show'. The movie is winning praises from the audiences as the visuals seemed to have impacted them, as per the initial impressions.

The Kashmir Files Twitter review

One netizen posted an image of Bhasha Sumbli and wondered how the actor could enact the part of Sharda Pandit without breaking down. She hailed the performance by the actor as 'exemplary' and called the movie 'well made' for exposing the 'lies' and depicting the struggle of people who witnessed losses at that time.

'Must watch', was another comment used by many netizens. A Twitter user said that the movie was not entertainment but an 'emotion'.

Many critics also praised the Vivek Agnihotri directorial. Among them, noted trade analyst Tara Adarsh called it the 'most powerful film' on Kashmir Pandits' exodus. He called it 'hard-hitting, blunt, brutally honest' and urged his followers to not miss it.  

Another critic wrote that it was the 'most hard-hitting film' he had seen in his life and termed it as 'phenomenal'. One film reviewer said that the film had to be watched for the 'most brutal chapter of Independent India', and watch the film showing 'truth being pushed under the carpet' and also called it a 'masterpiece'.

There were thumbs up, also from celebrities, one of them being actor Pia Bajpai. She said that the movie would haunt her and others for a long time, and that she could not imagine the intensity. She called the movie a 'masterpiece' and also praised Darshan Kumaar for his performance and the character of Sharda.

The actor termed the visuals as 'gut-wrenching' and that some of the visuals were so painful that she closed her eyes to it. She urged everyone to go to the theatres and watch the movie.

The Kashmir Files cast & crew 

Vivek Agnihotri has penned the screenplay along with Saurabh M Pandey. The movie also stars Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belawadi, Puneet Issar and Mrinal Kulkarni among others.

