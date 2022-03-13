Last Updated:

'The Kashmir Files': Director Agnihotri, Pallavi Meet PM Modi; Thank Him For 'noble Words'

'The Kashmir Files' team - Vivek Agnihotri, Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and received appreciation for the film.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
The Kashmir Files

Image: Twitter/@AbhishekOfficl


The latest film The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is reaching new heights. The film narrates the painful and heartwrenching stories of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their homes and live like refugees in their own country. The film has received positive reviews from not only the viewers but also by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The team of The Kashmir Files recently met PM Modi and received appreciation for the film.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Abhishek Agrawal, the producer of The Kashmir Files, shared some pictures from his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Director Vivek Agnihotri and National Award-winning actor Pallavi Joshi accompanied him to visit PM Modi. In the photos, the team of The Kashmir Files were seemingly delighted as they shared smiles with PM Modi. 

Sharing the photos, producer Abhishek Agarwal wrote, "It was a pleasure to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji. What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about The Kashmir Files. We've never been prouder to produce a film. Thank you Modi Ji @narendramodi @vivekagnihotri."

The producer also added the hashtag "ModiBlessedTKF" in his tweet.

Vivek Agnihotri reshared the tweet and wrote, "I am so glad for you @AbhishekOfficl you have shown the courage to produce the most challenging truth of Bharat. #TheKashmirFiles screenings in USA proved the changing mood of the world in the leadership of @narendramodi."

The Kashmir Files box office collection

The Kashmir Files is currently on its way to becoming a massive hit. After the film's first day run in the theatres and its extremely positive reviews, the number of screens showcasing the film has increased. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film did a business of Rs 8.5 crore on the opening day. So far, the film has grossed Rs 12.05 crore.

The Kashmir Files cast

The Kashmir Files features an ensemble of extremely talented actors including National award-winning stars - Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Prakash Belavadi. The movie also features Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Bhasha Sumbali, Atul Srivastava, Mrinal Kulkarni, Puneet Issar and Prithviraj Sarnaik. The film released on March 11.

Image: Twitter/@AbhishekOfficl

Tags: The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi
First Published:
