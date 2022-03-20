'The Kashmir Files': Vivek Agnihotri Requests Haryana CM To Stop Free Screening Of Film

The Kashmir Files has created a storm, not just at the box office, but also among the citizens of the nation. In one of the rare instances, politicians are hosting special screenings of the movie, business owners are providing discounts and cops were getting offs, so that maximum people watch the film on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990.

A similar intention, however, went wrong, earning the displeasure of the director Vivek Agnihotri. BJP leaders in Haryana held a 'free screening' of the movie in an open event, instead of a theatre. The filmmaker urged Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take action against it.

Vivek Agnihotri seeks action against 'open and free' screening of his The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri tagged Haryana CM Khattar in his tweet, which also included the advertisement of the free show. In the photo, along with the poster of the film, there was the logo of BJP and the names of the local leaders who were arranging the screening. As per the ad, the screening was to be held at the Swarn Jayanti Park in the Model Town area of Revadi in Haryana.

The film was to be shown on '20 x 10 LED screen along with digital sound'. "The movie will be showcased for free. All of you are invited," read the message on the ad.

Vivek started his tweet with the word 'warning', and added that showing the film in such an 'open and free' was a 'criminal offence.' He requested CM Khattar to stop the screening.

The director also urged political leaders to 'respect creative business' and added that 'true nationalism' and 'social service' meant buying tickets in the theatres in a 'legal and peaceful manner.'

Showing #TheKashmirFiles like this in open and free is a CRIMINAL OFFENCE. Dear @mlkhattar ji, I’d request you to stop this. Political leaders must respect creative business and true Nationalism and Social service means buying tickets in a legal and peaceful manner. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/b8yGqdrmUh — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 20, 2022

The Kashmir Files storm at the box office

Meanwhile, more and more people have been visiting the theatres to watch the film. As a result, the movie has crossed Rs 140 crore within 9 days. It has already been declared as an 'all-time blockbuster' among mid-budget films, and it was now on course to join other blockbusters of all time.

This was evident with the movie earning Rs 24.80 crore on Saturday, which is the second-highest, only behind Baahubali 2, in terms of collections on Day 9.

#TheKashmirFiles is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Day 9 [Sat] is HIGHER than *all 8 days*... Trending like #Baahubali2 in *Weekend 2*... There's a *strong possibility* of hitting ₹ 28 cr - ₹ 30 cr today [Day 10]... [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr. Total: ₹ 141.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/zYB0L6RiOj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2022

Image: Instagram/@vivekagnihotri, ANI