'The Kerala Story': Adah Sharma-starrer Narrates Tale Of Women Who Allegedly Joined ISIS

The makers of The Kerala Story dropped the upcoming film's teaser on November 3. As per the makers, the film is an attempt to bring to the big screen the gut-wrenching stories of 32000 women of Kerala who were allegedly radicalized to join the ISIS (Islamic States of Iraq and Syria) terrorist ranks. The Kerala Story is directed by Sudipto Sen under the supervision of Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The teaser which was shared on the YouTube page of the film's production house promises to unravel the story of women of Kerala who were 'trafficked to ISIS and other Islamic war zones’. As per the film's press release, "the film will show truth behind this conspiracy and pain of these women."

The Kerala Story teaser unveiled

The Kerala Story narrates the heart-breaking tale of women who were trafficked from Kerala and allegedly manipulated by a terrorist outfit. The teaser shows a straight-to-camera account of one such victim narrating her story. The woman, played by Adah Sharma, aspired to be a nurse but was abducted from her home and jailed in Afghanistan as an ISIS terrorist. In her account, Adah, portryaying one of the victims in the film, tells that she was forcefully converted to Islam, renamed Fatima Ba and subsequently sent to ISIS before being imprisoned in Afghanistan.

Adah Sharma who has played roles in films like Commando 2 and more, shared the video on her Instagram page and wrote, "Heartbreaking and gut-wrenching story of 32000 females in Kerala!#ComingSoon."

In an earlier press statement, Vipul Amrutlal Shah while talking about the film had shared, “I was in tears in the first narration meeting itself."

Meanwhile, an official announcement on the film's release date is expected soon. As per reports, The Kerala Story will hit the theatres next year.

IMAGE: Instagram/Adah_ki_Adah