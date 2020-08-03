Can You See Ananya, Varun & Alaya As The Trio In 'The Kissing Booth 2's' Bollywood Remake?

The Kissing Booth 2 is a sequel to the first movie which came out in 2018. After the first movie left off at Noah leaving for Harvard and Elle waving him goodbye at the airport, The Kissing Booth 2 focuses on what happens after that. In the movie, Joey King, Jacob Elordi and Joel Courtney reprise their roles as Elle, Noah and Lee respectively.

The plot of the movie revolves around Elle, Lee, Noah and two new people, Marco and Chloe. The latter is Noah’s very attractive friend at Harvard who makes Elle insecure. On the other hand, Marco is the new transfer student at Elle’s school to whom she feels an irresistible attraction. With new people in their lives, new complications might threaten Noah and Elle’s budding relationship and Elle and Lee’s lifelong friendship. If this teenage drama is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of actors perfect for the cast.

Elle Evans- Ananya Panday

She is the heroine of the movie on whose love life the franchise of The Kissing Booth is made. Every year she runs the kissing booth at the school fair to help raise money for charity. Being a good actor, Ananya Panday seems just the person for this role.

Image credit: Joey King Instagram, Ananya Panday Instagram

Lee Flynn- Varun Dhawan

He is Elle’s best friend and the younger brother of her boyfriend. In the second instalment, he has a rift with Elle over choosing which university they should study in. Being a good actor, Varun Dhawan seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Joel Courtney Instagram, Varun Dhawan Instagram

Noah Flynn- Ayushmann Khurrana

He is the older brother of Lee and now boyfriend of Elle. He goes off to Harvard and this makes his relationship with Elle somewhat difficult. Ayushmann Khurrana might be just the perfect tp breathe life into this character.

Image credit: Jacob Elordi Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Mrs Flynn- Soni Razdan

She is the mother of Noah and Lee and also the best friend of Elle’s late mother. She takes care of Elle like her own. Soni Razdan might be able to essay this role perfect already having portrayed motherly roles onscreen before.

Image credit: Molly Ringwald Instagram, Soni Razdan Instagram

Rachel –Alaya F

She is Lee’s girlfriend and the third member of Elle’s trio. However, in the second part, she has issues with Elle since she always tags along with them even on her and Lee’s dates. Being a great actor Alaya F seems perfect for this role.

Image credit: Meganne Young Instagram, Alaya F Instagram

Marco- Tiger Shroff

He is the new transfer student who starts liking Elle and she also feels attracted towards him. Being a good actor, not to mention dancer, Tiger Shroff seems apt for this role.

Image credit: Taylor Zakhar Perez Instagram, Tiger Shroff Instagram

Chloe Winthrop- Sara Ali Khan

She is a fellow student of Noah at Harvard and is known for being attractive. Elle becomes very insecure about her and Chloe’s growing friendship. Being a great actor known for her grace and poise, Sara Ali Khan seems ideal for this role.

Image credit: Maisie Richardson Instagram, Sara Ali Khan Instagram

